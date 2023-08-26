Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks inflict heaviest ever defeat on New Zealand with 35-7 win

Replacement back Cam Roigard scored a consolation try for New Zealand but coach Ian Foster will be alarmed at how his first choice selection were second best in every facet of the game ahead of their World Cup opener with France in Paris on Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2023 02:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 02:09 IST
Rugby-Springboks inflict heaviest ever defeat on New Zealand with 35-7 win
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa put in a masterclass of forward power to thrash New Zealand 35-7 in their Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at neutral Twickenham on Friday, the biggest ever loss for the All Blacks in their 102-year test history. It was a performance that serves as a warning to the Springboks' rivals as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in France as they scored five tries through captain Siya Kolisi, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, hookers Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi and flanker Kwagga Smith.

New Zealand played the entire second half with 14 players after lock Scott Barrett received a second yellow card, equating to a red, as they had no answer to the Springboks' intensity and set-piece domination. Replacement back Cam Roigard scored a consolation try for New Zealand but coach Ian Foster will be alarmed at how his first choice selection were second best in every facet of the game ahead of their World Cup opener with France in Paris on Sept. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023