Left Menu

Athletics-Japan's Kitaguchi takes javelin gold with her last throw

Kitaguchi, who came into the competition with a world-leading 67.04, was also out of the medals until the penultimate throw of the night secured Japan's first gold of the championships. "The key thing was to just believe it, not to try to change anything," said Kitaguchi, who won bronze 12 months ago.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 02:33 IST
Athletics-Japan's Kitaguchi takes javelin gold with her last throw

Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan won World Championships javelin gold with her last throw of 66.73 metres on Friday, breaking the heart of Colombia's Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado who had been on course for a shock victory from the first round. Ruiz Hurtado arrived in Budapest with a best of only 63.84 metres – and that was seven years ago – and had never remotely threatened the podium in previous global events.

However, she somehow found almost two more metres with her opening throw of 65.47 for a South American record. Ruiz Hurtado then endured a nerve-shredding night as her rivals tried, and failed, to match her going into the final round.

Australia's Mackenzie Little managed a last-round throw of 63.38, which eventually secured bronze. Kitaguchi, who came into the competition with a world-leading 67.04, was also out of the medals until the penultimate throw of the night secured Japan's first gold of the championships.

"The key thing was to just believe it, not to try to change anything," said Kitaguchi, who won bronze 12 months ago. "Last year my goal was just to get into the final. This time my goal was gold.

"My coach was in the stands and tried to motivate me, he was more or less screaming at me. But I think everything just came together in the last attempt and it was great. "Javelin is not a very popular event in Japan but I think it is becoming more and more so now."

SILVER DELIGHT Ruiz Hurtado could not respond with her last throw but was delighted with silver after the night of her life.

"I am truly without words," she said. "I have been dreaming and dreaming and dreaming, and finally that dream turned into reality. "I am thankful for everyone who has supported me on this road. I cannot wait to get back to Colombia and celebrate this huge achievement with my family and loved ones."

Little had been well off the pace until a final effort she described as the highlight of her career. "I couldn't have asked for more than to come back in the final round and throw myself into the medals," she said.

"It was so much fun, really the best competition. I had a blast. I came into this ranked high (second) so it was a new challenge to have expectations on the world stage. Now I just can't wait for more." Her compatriot and double defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber, who sneaked into the final as the 12th and last qualifier with a mere 59.66 metres, finished seventh with 61.19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023