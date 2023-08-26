Boxing-Finn Helenius returns 'adverse finding' in drug test - Matchroom

Left Menu

Finnish boxer Robert Helenius has returned an "adverse analytical finding" in a voluntary drug test taken the day before his defeat by former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua earlier this month, Matchroom Boxing said on Friday.

Finnish boxer Robert Helenius has returned an "adverse analytical finding" in a voluntary drug test taken the day before his defeat by former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua earlier this month, Matchroom Boxing said on Friday. Britain's Joshua knocked out Helenius in the seventh round on Aug. 12 in London after the Finn was a late replacement for Dillian Whyte, who was himself ruled out of the non-title fight by an "adverse finding" from a random dope test.

Briton White has denied any wrongdoing. The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom and the British Boxing Board of Control on Friday that Helenius had returned an adverse finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol, Matchroom said in their statement.

