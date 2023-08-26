Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille sign Argentina forward Correa on loan from Inter

Olympique de Marseille have signed Argentina forward Joaquin Correa on loan with an option to buy from Serie A side Inter Milan, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Correa joined Inter in August 2021 from league rivals Lazio on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 04:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 04:18 IST
Soccer-Marseille sign Argentina forward Correa on loan from Inter

Olympique de Marseille have signed Argentina forward Joaquin Correa on loan with an option to buy from Serie A side Inter Milan, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Correa joined Inter in August 2021 from league rivals Lazio on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy. He helped both teams to the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup trophies.

He also helped Inter reach the Champions League final last season where they lost to Manchester City. The 29-year-old Correa made his Argentina debut in June 2017 in a friendly win over Brazil and has 19 caps, winning the Copa America in 2021 and the 'Finalissima' in 2022 against Italy.

He was called up by manager Lionel Scaloni for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but dropped from the squad due to an injury five days before the tournament started. Marseille are sixth in Ligue 1 with four points from two games ahead of hosting second-placed Brest on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023