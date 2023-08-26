Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wozniacki living in the moment at U.S. Open in career comeback; Athletics-Lyles races to third 200m world title after some serious self-reflection and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-U.S. safely into men's 4x100m final, Canada out

The United States survived a scare to move safely into the final of the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships where they will hope to avoid another of the calamitous displays that have dogged them in the event over the last 20 years. Defending champions Canada, however, failed to make it through from their semi-final on Friday.

Athletics-Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever

Jamaica's peerless Shericka Jackson delivered a command performance to retain her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds on Friday – the second-fastest time ever run. Jackson, second in the 100m final, ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight and tore to the finish to win by a street. She crossed the line with a totally expressionless face as if she expected nothing else.

Tennis-Wozniacki living in the moment at U.S. Open in career comeback

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will keep her comeback going into next year but said she was living for the moment at the U.S. Open after a surprise return from retirement.

The 33-year-old former Australian Open champion initially called time on her competitive career in 2020 and spent so long away from the court that she told reporters at Flushing Meadows that at one point she was unable to locate her rackets.

Stampede at Madagascar's national stadium kills 12, injures around 80 -PM

A stampede of sports fans trying to enter Madagascar's national stadium for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games has killed 12 and injured around 80, the prime minister said on Friday. Videos shared on social media showed Red Cross workers caring for dozens of injured people next to the athletics track.

Athletics-Lyles races to third 200m world title after some serious self-reflection

American sprinter Noah Lyles did some serious self-reflection after finishing third in the 200 metres at the Tokyo Olympics - it was his distance and he deserved to win, or so he thought. Armed with a new mindset, the 26-year-old on Friday stormed to his third consecutive 200m title at the World Championships and, after his victory in the 100m five days earlier, became the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the sprint double.

Tennis-Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment

Novak Djokovic is bringing new appreciation to his latest Grand Slam campaign, chasing a men's record-extending 24th title in New York where he has collected the trophy three times but also suffered bitter disappointment. He was disqualified in 2020 when he swatted a ball in frustration, inadvertently hitting a line judge, and in 2021 he was left heartbroken when Russian Daniil Medvedev ended his quest for a calendar Grand Slam in straight sets in the final.

Soccer-Spain team quits as federation boss refuses to resign in kiss scandal

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Friday refused to resign for grabbing star player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissing her on the lips after Spain's Women's World Cup victory, leading the national team to mutiny and the government to denounce his "macho actions". In a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union, all 23 of the cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as 32 other squad members, said they would not play internationals while Rubiales remains head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Spain Women's player kissed by soccer boss says she was 'vulnerable'

The Spanish Women's national team player who was kissed on the lips by the country's soccer federation chief said on Friday she was "vulnerable and was the victim of an aggression".

Jenni Hermoso was kissed by Spanish soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain won the World Cup last Sunday, sparking calls for his resignation.

Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at U.S. Championships, eyes eighth title

Simone Biles delivered a stunning performance at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California, on Friday to take the lead with 59.300 points and stay on course for a record eighth national title. Biles' impressive Yurchenko double pike, a vault so difficult that it has never been performed by another female gymnast, was the highlight of the night as she led Shilese Jones by 2.55 points overall at the halfway point of the two-day event.

Motor racing-Norris tops Dutch practice as Ricciardo ruled out

McLaren's Lando Norris was fastest in Dutch Grand Prix practice on Friday as former team mate Daniel Ricciardo crashed his AlphaTauri and was ruled out of Sunday's race with a broken hand. New Zealander Liam Lawson, the Red Bull-owned team's official reserve, will make his Formula One debut as Ricciardo's replacement.

