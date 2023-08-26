Left Menu

Rugby-Record defeat will lift World Cup pressure off All Blacks, says Foster

New Zealand coach Ian Foster believes his side's record 35-7 loss against South Africa on Friday can help his players by reducing expectations that the All Blacks will lift a record fourth Rugby World Cup in France in October.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 12:57 IST
Rugby-Record defeat will lift World Cup pressure off All Blacks, says Foster
Representative Image

New Zealand coach Ian Foster believes his side's record 35-7 loss against South Africa on Friday can help his players by reducing expectations that the All Blacks will lift a record fourth Rugby World Cup in France in October. The Twickenham mauling was the All Blacks' heaviest ever defeat as well as their first loss of the year, and comes two weeks before Foster's side begin their World Cup campaign against hosts France on Sept. 8.

New Zealand had gone into the game having won all four of their previous matches in 2023 and successfully defended their Rugby Championship title, increasing expectations that Foster's team could lift the trophy at the Stade de France on Oct. 28. But after the loss, the All Blacks' coach was left hoping his team would now be able to finalise their preparations without the pressure of being tournament favourites.

"We know the circumstances we're in and the goal we're looking for," he told reporters. "You can't deny it wasn't a good performance from us. We've got a couple of weeks to get that right but I fully believe we can.

"That performance is going to take a lot of heat off us. No one is going to rate us now which is quite nice. We'll just go and prepare quietly and get stuck in." New Zealand will travel to Germany to complete their World Cup preparations, with hooker Dane Coles calling on his team mates to learn the lessons of the defeat during their final training camp.

"We got a punch but we just have to get up and go again and it starts tomorrow when we wake up and things will start falling into place, but the important thing is that you don't shy away from it," he said. "You feel like something really bad has happened, which it has but the first thing is to digest it all and take the lessons and create a bit of ownership over the next two weeks.

"You just have to be really hard on yourself and the team and then we will come up with some solutions and that will be the driver for the team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023