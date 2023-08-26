Athletics-Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women's marathon

Amane Beriso produced an authoritative performance to win the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, finishing well clear of compatriot and defending champion Gotytom Gebreslase on another hot morning.

Beriso, who ran the third-fastest marathon ever when winning in Valencia this year, pulled clear soon after entering the last of four 10km laps and came home in 2:24.23. Gebreslase took silver in 2:24.34 with Fatima Gardadi claiming Morocco's first-ever medal in the event by taking bronze in 2:25.17.

