Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open; Athletics-Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women's marathon and more

Athletics-Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women's marathon

Amane Beriso produced an authoritative performance to win the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, finishing well clear of compatriot and defending champion Gotytom Gebreslase on another hot morning. Beriso, who ran the third-fastest marathon ever when winning in Valencia this year, pulled clear soon after entering the last of four 10km laps and came home in 2:24.23.

Tennis-Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open

Daniil Medvedev has enjoyed the budding rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic like everyone else, but said he hopes to crash their party at the U.S. Open and play the role of disruptor this fortnight. World number one Alcaraz, the defending champion in New York, and second-ranked Djokovic, a 23-times major winner, have won the last five Grand Slams and created huge expectations for a possible U.S. Open showdown in the final.

Athletics-Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever

Jamaica's peerless Shericka Jackson delivered a command performance to retain her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds on Friday – the second-fastest time ever run. Jackson, second in the 100m final, ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight and tore to the finish to win by a street. She crossed the line with a totally expressionless face as if she expected nothing else.

Stampede at Madagascar's national stadium kills 12, injures around 80 -PM

A stampede of sports fans trying to enter Madagascar's national stadium for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games has killed 12 and injured around 80, the prime minister said on Friday. Videos shared on social media showed Red Cross workers caring for dozens of injured people next to the athletics track.

Tennis-Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment

Novak Djokovic is bringing new appreciation to his latest Grand Slam campaign, chasing a men's record-extending 24th title in New York where he has collected the trophy three times but also suffered bitter disappointment. He was disqualified in 2020 when he swatted a ball in frustration, inadvertently hitting a line judge, and in 2021 he was left heartbroken when Russian Daniil Medvedev ended his quest for a calendar Grand Slam in straight sets in the final.

Soccer-Spain team quits as federation boss refuses to resign in kiss scandal

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Friday refused to resign for grabbing star player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissing her on the lips after Spain's Women's World Cup victory, leading the national team to mutiny and the government to denounce his "macho actions". In a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union, all 23 of the cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as 32 other squad members, said they would not play internationals while Rubiales remains head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

NBA-Bronny James to return to court in 'near future' after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James, is expected to return to basketball "in the very near future" after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month, ESPN reported on Friday, citing a statement from a family spokesperson. The 18-year-old went into cardiac arrest on July 24 while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team. He was hospitalised and placed in intensive care, and discharged three days later.

Spain Women's player kissed by soccer boss says she was 'vulnerable'

The Spanish Women's national team player who was kissed on the lips by the country's soccer federation chief said on Friday she was "vulnerable and was the victim of an aggression".

Jenni Hermoso was kissed by Spanish soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain won the World Cup last Sunday, sparking calls for his resignation.

Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at U.S. Championships, eyes eighth title

Simone Biles delivered a stunning performance at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California, on Friday to take the lead with 59.300 points and stay on course for a record eighth national title. Biles' impressive Yurchenko double pike, a vault so difficult that it has never been performed by another female gymnast, was the highlight of the night as she led Shilese Jones by 2.55 points overall at the halfway point of the two-day event.

NFL preseason roundup: Titans shut down Patriots

The Tennessee Titans' defense allowed just 79 total yards in a 23-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Friday in Nashville. Michael Dwumfour had two of the Titans' six sacks, and Tennessee recovered two fumbles by Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe.

