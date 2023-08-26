Left Menu

Soccer-Inter re-sign Chile's Sanchez from Marseille

Chile international Alexis Sanchez has returned to Inter Milan from Olympique de Marseille, the Serie A side said on Saturday. He made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Inter in his first spell at the club, winning the Serie A in 2021.

Chile international Alexis Sanchez has returned to Inter Milan from Olympique de Marseille, the Serie A side said on Saturday. Sanchez, who left Inter for Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, has re-joined on a free transfer, signing a contract until 2024. He made 44 appearances for Marseille last season, scoring 18 goals.

The 34-year-old is Chile's all-time top scorer, and has also played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United. He made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Inter in his first spell at the club, winning the Serie A in 2021. Inter finished third in Serie A last term, reached the final of the Champions League and won both the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

