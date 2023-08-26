England picks Jordan to replace injured Tongue for T20 series against New Zealand
Surrey all-rounder Chris Jordan has been called into the England squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against New Zealand.
Jordan replaced Worcestershire pace bowler Josh Tongue, who has been ruled out because of injury, the ECB said Saturday.
The 34-year-old Jordan is England's highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket.
The four-match series begins at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, followed by games at Old Trafford, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.
