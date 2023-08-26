Soccer-FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 17:54 IST
FIFA's Disciplinary Committee said on Saturday it has provisionally suspended Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish soccer federation, amid uproar after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.
"The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee... has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level," FIFA said in a statement.
