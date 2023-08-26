Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) head Luis Rubiales for 90 days, it said on Saturday, amid uproar after he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips after Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup. Rubiales had been expected to announce his resignation on Friday but instead said he would not step down, and the RFEF threatened legal action to defend him after Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss he gave her.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 18:09 IST
Soccer-FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) head Luis Rubiales for 90 days, it said on Saturday, amid uproar after he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips after Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales had been expected to announce his resignation on Friday but instead said he would not step down, and the RFEF threatened legal action to defend him after Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss he gave her. "The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee... has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level," FIFA said in a statement.

Its disciplinary committee also ordered Rubiales and RFEF officials and employees alike to refrain from contacting or attempting to contact Hermoso or those around her. The Spanish national team that won the World Cup as well as several other players have said they would not play international matches while Rubiales remains head of the federation.

"The decision adopted by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been communicated today to Mr Luis Rubiales, the RFEF and (European soccer body) UEFA for due compliance." The committee said it would not provide any further information on the disciplinary proceedings until a final decision was taken.

There was no immediate reaction from the RFEF. Reuters has contacted UEFA, where Rubiales is a vice president, for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023