Left Menu

US Masters T10 League: Ben Laughlin guides California Knights to big win against New Jersey Triton's

California Knights confirmed a top-two finish on the US Masters T10 League points table after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 24 runs in a rain-affected match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 18:17 IST
US Masters T10 League: Ben Laughlin guides California Knights to big win against New Jersey Triton's
California Knights' Ben Laughlin in action against New Jersey Triton during US Masters T10 League (Image: US Masters T10 League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

California Knights confirmed a top-two finish on the US Masters T10 League points table after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 24 runs in a rain-affected match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday. The California Knights posted 76/1 in their five overs before restricting the New Jersey Triton's to 52/3. The New Jersey Triton's have been eliminated from the competition.

Pawan Suyal dismissed Yusuf Pathan for just 4 runs in the first over, however, Chris Barnwell got the New Jersey side's innings going with a couple of boundaries. Barnwell continued to find the boundaries for his side and took his team's score to 45/1 in 4 overs. However, Ben Laughlin picked up two wickets in the last over and sealed the deal for the California Knights. Earlier in the day, New Jersey Triton's won the toss and put the California Knights into bat. Ashley Nurse and Aaron Finch got the team off to a flying start through 21 runs off the first over. However, Finch fell to Liam Plunkett in the next over.

Thereafter, Irfan Pathan and Ashley Nurse strung a blistering partnership of 45 runs to help their side post 76/1 in their 5 overs. Pathan remained unbeaten on 31 runs off 13 balls, meanwhile, Nurse was not out on 24 runs from 10 balls. Brief Scores: California Knights 76/1 (Irfan Pathan 31*, Ashley Nurse 24*, Liam Plunkett 1/10) beat New Jersey Triton's 52/3 (Chris Barnwell 29, Jesse Ryder 14, Ben Laughlin 2/7) by 24 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023