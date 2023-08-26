US Masters T10 League: Ben Laughlin guides California Knights to big win against New Jersey Triton's

California Knights confirmed a top-two finish on the US Masters T10 League points table after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 24 runs in a rain-affected match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday. The California Knights posted 76/1 in their five overs before restricting the New Jersey Triton's to 52/3. The New Jersey Triton's have been eliminated from the competition.

Pawan Suyal dismissed Yusuf Pathan for just 4 runs in the first over, however, Chris Barnwell got the New Jersey side's innings going with a couple of boundaries. Barnwell continued to find the boundaries for his side and took his team's score to 45/1 in 4 overs. However, Ben Laughlin picked up two wickets in the last over and sealed the deal for the California Knights. Earlier in the day, New Jersey Triton's won the toss and put the California Knights into bat. Ashley Nurse and Aaron Finch got the team off to a flying start through 21 runs off the first over. However, Finch fell to Liam Plunkett in the next over.

Thereafter, Irfan Pathan and Ashley Nurse strung a blistering partnership of 45 runs to help their side post 76/1 in their 5 overs. Pathan remained unbeaten on 31 runs off 13 balls, meanwhile, Nurse was not out on 24 runs from 10 balls. Brief Scores: California Knights 76/1 (Irfan Pathan 31*, Ashley Nurse 24*, Liam Plunkett 1/10) beat New Jersey Triton's 52/3 (Chris Barnwell 29, Jesse Ryder 14, Ben Laughlin 2/7) by 24 runs. (ANI)

