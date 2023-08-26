AICF organizes coaching camp ahead of Asian Games to support Indian Chess Grandmasters

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a coaching camp at ITC Sonar in Kolkata, in preparation for the upcoming Asian Games. This initiative comes on the heels of the remarkable success achieved by Indian grandmasters at the recently concluded World Cup. Committed to providing unwavering support and top-notch facilities, the AICF coaching camp aims to enhance the players' skills and strategies ahead of the anticipated Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Acknowledging the significance of comprehensive preparation, the AICF has thoughtfully arranged separate coaching camps for both men and women. The women's coaching camp, currently underway from August 25 to August 29, includes participants Savitha Shri B and Vankita Agarwal. The men's coaching camp is scheduled to run from August 30 to September 3, boasting a lineup of esteemed players such as Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Hari Krishna, D Gukesh, and Rameshbabu Pragnaddha. Assisting these talents is a distinguished coaching team led by Head Coach Boris Gelfand, alongside Coach Srinath Narayanan, Assistant Coach Vaibhav Suri, and Assistant Coach Arjun Kalyan. In the resounding words of President Sanjay Kapoor, "AICF's commitment is etched in unwavering support and cutting-edge facilities for our players." This coaching camp stands as a testament to that commitment, providing an immersive experience that delves deep into strategy and finesse, enriching players' abilities in anticipation of the Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou.

President Kapoor's sentiments resonate with the nation's pride and admiration for the remarkable accomplishments of Indian players at the recent World Cup. Their relentless dedication and pursuit of excellence are recognized and celebrated. The AICF's unequivocal endorsement and robust provision of resources continue to serve as a strong foundation, paving the way for international success. Remaining an unwavering pillar of support, the AICF is resolute in nurturing India's chess prodigies, nurturing their aspirations and ambitions. With every initiative, it cements India's reputation as an undeniable force in the global chess arena, eagerly anticipating a triumphant performance as players step onto the grand stage of the Asian Games. (ANI)

