Left Menu

Soccer-Saudi club Al-Ahli sign Spain's Veiga from Celta

Veiga, a product of Celta's academy, scored 11 league goals for the Spanish side last season, including a brace on the final day of the campaign in a 2-1 win over champions Barcelona - which helped his side avoid relegation. The 21-year-old, who has played eight times for Spain's Under-21 team and was part of the squad which finished runners-up at the U21 European Championship last month, has attracted interest from several clubs in the transfer window including Chelsea, Liverpool and Napoli.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 19:31 IST
Soccer-Saudi club Al-Ahli sign Spain's Veiga from Celta

Al-Ahli have signed Spain Under-21 international Gabri Veiga from LaLiga side Celta Vigo on a three-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday, the latest in a slew of signings this summer by Saudi Arabian clubs. Veiga, a product of Celta's academy, scored 11 league goals for the Spanish side last season, including a brace on the final day of the campaign in a 2-1 win over champions Barcelona - which helped his side avoid relegation.

The 21-year-old, who has played eight times for Spain's Under-21 team and was part of the squad which finished runners-up at the U21 European Championship last month, has attracted interest from several clubs in the transfer window including Chelsea, Liverpool and Napoli. "The jewel of Spain will chant our anthem," Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Veiga is the latest addition to Al-Ahli's squad after the signings of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin, Merih Demiral, Franck Kessie and Roger Ibanez. Al-Ahli, who have returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, have enjoyed a great start to the season with three wins from three games.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023