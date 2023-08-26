Left Menu

IBSA World Games: Indian women's visually challenged cricket team wins gold

The visually challenged Indian womens cricket team, on Saturday, scripted history winning a gold medal beating Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by nine wickets in a rain-affected final.

26-08-2023
IBSA World Games: Indian women's visually challenged cricket team wins gold
The visually challenged Indian women's cricket team, on Saturday, scripted history winning a gold medal beating Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games. India restricted Australia for 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in 3.3 overs. Cricket for visually challenged made its debut in International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by nine wickets in a rain-affected final.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

