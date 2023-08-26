IBSA World Games: Indian women's visually challenged cricket team wins gold
The visually challenged Indian womens cricket team, on Saturday, scripted history winning a gold medal beating Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by nine wickets in a rain-affected final.
The visually challenged Indian women's cricket team, on Saturday, scripted history winning a gold medal beating Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games. India restricted Australia for 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in 3.3 overs. Cricket for visually challenged made its debut in International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by nine wickets in a rain-affected final.
