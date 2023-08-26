Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen takes home Dutch pole for third year in a row

McLaren's Lando Norris will join the runaway Formula One championship leader on the front row, with George Russell qualifying third fastest for Mercedes and Alex Albon an impressive fourth for Williams. Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate and closest rival but 125 points behind him after 12 of 22 races, qualified seventh.

Updated: 26-08-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:07 IST
Double world champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort for the third year in a row on Saturday. McLaren's Lando Norris will join the runaway Formula One championship leader on the front row, with George Russell qualifying third fastest for Mercedes and Alex Albon an impressive fourth for Williams.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate and closest rival but 125 points behind him after 12 of 22 races, qualified seventh. Verstappen will be chasing a record-equalling ninth win in a row on Sunday.

