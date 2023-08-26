Durand Cup 2023: FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1

FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Bikash Yumnam (5th minute) opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC before Carl McHugh (30th minute), Carlos Martinez (37th minute), Noah Sadaoui (91st minute) and Victor Rodrigues (93rd minute) all scored to hand FC Goa the victory.

The match began with Owen Coyle's men breaking the deadlock in the 5th minute when Bikash Yumnam's commanding header from a corner delivered by Akash Sangwan found the back of the net, marking his debut goal for the club. Carl McHugh then struck the equalizer for FC Goa in the 30th minute before Carlos Martinez scored the go-ahead goal for them in the 37th minute. The Marina Machans kept orchestrating several attacks in search of an equalizer after the second half kicked off. Jordan Murray came closest to finding the equalizing goal in the 72nd minute with a well-placed header, but the opposition goalkeeper's save denied his efforts.

Despite their relentless efforts, Chennaiyin FC could not bridge the gap and conceded in the 91st and 93rd minute of added time from Sadaoui and Rodrigues' strikes respectively. Chennaiyin FC will next be in action when the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season kicks off. (ANI)

