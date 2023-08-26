IOCL, Karnataka, PNB win in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in a Pool 'A' match of the 94th All-India Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.

IOCL went ahead with a goal through a penalty corner conversion by Arshdeep Singh.

The Navy team bounced back to level at 1-1 when Sushil Dhanwar scored from a penalty corner six minutes later. V R Raghunath blasted home from a penalty corner in the very next minute to put IOC 2-1 ahead.

In the second quarter, the Navy team equalised through K Selvaraj, who scored a field goal.

With scores tied 2-2 at half-time, Affan Yousuf scored from a penalty corner in the 40th minute and Roshan Minz consolidated with a field goal in the 55th minute.

In another Pool A match, Karnataka rallied after conceding an early goal to beat Central Secretariat 2-1.

Mohd Shariq scored for Central Secretariat in the third minute with a penalty corner conversion.

The Karnataka team equalised in the 21st minute when Thrishul Ganapathi scored from a penalty corner.

Pranam Gowda sealed the win, finding the net from a penalty corner in the 57th minute.

Punjab National Bank beat Indian Army 2-1 in Pool B.

Gursimran Singh opened the scoring for PNB in the 37th minute after a goalless first half, from a PC. Ten minutes later, Army equalised when Rajant scored. Sachin found the winner for PNB in the 58th minute with a field goal.

