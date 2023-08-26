Left Menu

IOCL, Karnataka, PNB win in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in a Pool A match of the 94th All-India Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.IOCL went ahead with a goal through a penalty corner conversion by Arshdeep Singh.The Navy team bounced back to level at 1-1 when Sushil Dhanwar scored from a penalty corner six minutes later. Sachin found the winner for PNB in the 58th minute with a field goal.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:12 IST
IOCL, Karnataka, PNB win in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in a Pool 'A' match of the 94th All-India Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.

IOCL went ahead with a goal through a penalty corner conversion by Arshdeep Singh.

The Navy team bounced back to level at 1-1 when Sushil Dhanwar scored from a penalty corner six minutes later. V R Raghunath blasted home from a penalty corner in the very next minute to put IOC 2-1 ahead.

In the second quarter, the Navy team equalised through K Selvaraj, who scored a field goal.

With scores tied 2-2 at half-time, Affan Yousuf scored from a penalty corner in the 40th minute and Roshan Minz consolidated with a field goal in the 55th minute.

In another Pool A match, Karnataka rallied after conceding an early goal to beat Central Secretariat 2-1.

Mohd Shariq scored for Central Secretariat in the third minute with a penalty corner conversion.

The Karnataka team equalised in the 21st minute when Thrishul Ganapathi scored from a penalty corner.

Pranam Gowda sealed the win, finding the net from a penalty corner in the 57th minute.

Punjab National Bank beat Indian Army 2-1 in Pool B.

Gursimran Singh opened the scoring for PNB in the 37th minute after a goalless first half, from a PC. Ten minutes later, Army equalised when Rajant scored. Sachin found the winner for PNB in the 58th minute with a field goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023