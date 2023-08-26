IOCL, Karnataka, PNB win in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in a Pool A match of the 94th All-India Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.IOCL went ahead with a goal through a penalty corner conversion by Arshdeep Singh.The Navy team bounced back to level at 1-1 when Sushil Dhanwar scored from a penalty corner six minutes later. Sachin found the winner for PNB in the 58th minute with a field goal.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in a Pool 'A' match of the 94th All-India Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.
IOCL went ahead with a goal through a penalty corner conversion by Arshdeep Singh.
The Navy team bounced back to level at 1-1 when Sushil Dhanwar scored from a penalty corner six minutes later. V R Raghunath blasted home from a penalty corner in the very next minute to put IOC 2-1 ahead.
In the second quarter, the Navy team equalised through K Selvaraj, who scored a field goal.
With scores tied 2-2 at half-time, Affan Yousuf scored from a penalty corner in the 40th minute and Roshan Minz consolidated with a field goal in the 55th minute.
In another Pool A match, Karnataka rallied after conceding an early goal to beat Central Secretariat 2-1.
Mohd Shariq scored for Central Secretariat in the third minute with a penalty corner conversion.
The Karnataka team equalised in the 21st minute when Thrishul Ganapathi scored from a penalty corner.
Pranam Gowda sealed the win, finding the net from a penalty corner in the 57th minute.
Punjab National Bank beat Indian Army 2-1 in Pool B.
Gursimran Singh opened the scoring for PNB in the 37th minute after a goalless first half, from a PC. Ten minutes later, Army equalised when Rajant scored. Sachin found the winner for PNB in the 58th minute with a field goal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Youth held in Karnataka for raping 19-year-old woman after claiming to be cop
"Pay our bills" Karnataka Contractors Association appeal to state government
President Murmu to launch Navy's stealth frigate on Aug 17
People will remove 'corrupt BJP govt' in MP like they had done in Karnataka: Cong
TN to go to Supreme Court on Cauvery, says Karnataka has changed its stand