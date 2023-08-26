Left Menu

Man United erases early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes 76th-minute penalty completed a comeback after the visitors went down to 10 men. United had its worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:27 IST
Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead on a counterattack after just 86 seconds, with Willy Boly quickly doubling the lead from a free kick. It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match, but Christian Eriksen pulled one back by converting a cross from Marcus Rashford in the 17th.

Casemiro wasted a great chance to level but made amends shortly after halftime when the midfielder slotted home at the end of a clever free kick routine.

Joe Worrall was shown a straight red card for denying Fernandes a goalscoring opportunity in the 67th, and the United captain then scored the winner from the spot after Danilo was adjudged to have brought down Rashford.

It secured a second win in three games for United, after falling to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.

“It wasn't the perfect start for us but we kept control, kept the ball and started doing the right things,'' Fernandes said. “They defended well with a lot of players and it was difficult to get through, but we got the result and that's the most important thing.” United duo Mason Mount and Luke Shaw both missed the game with injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

