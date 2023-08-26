Union wins despite Aaronson sending off in Bundesliga. Dortmund held 1-1 again by Bochum

Left Menu

Robin Gosens scored twice after his first-ever Bundesliga start in 10-man Union Berlins 4-1 win at Darmstadt, and Borussia Dortmund was again held 1-1 by Bochum on Saturday.Another Dortmund disappointment at local rival Bochum rekindled memories of their 1-1 draw last season, when Dortmund was denied what officials later agreed was a clear penalty decision.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Robin Gosens scored twice after his first-ever Bundesliga start in 10-man Union Berlin's 4-1 win at Darmstadt, and Borussia Dortmund was again held 1-1 by Bochum on Saturday.

Another Dortmund disappointment at local rival Bochum rekindled memories of their 1-1 draw last season, when Dortmund was denied what officials later agreed was a clear penalty decision. That draw arguably cost Dortmund the title.

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson was sent off with two early cards in Union's win, but the 29-year-old Gosens starred as the visitors recovered to score four goals for the third consecutive game across all competitions. Union also beat Atalanta 4-1 in its final warmup game.

Maximilian Philipp scored in the sixth minute of injury time for Freiburg to beat Werder Bremen 1-0.

Heidenheim wasted a two-goal lead in its first-ever Bundesliga home game as Hoffenheim came back to win 3-2.

Jonas Wind scored twice for Wolfsburg to come from behind to beat Cologne 2-1.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted Bayer Leverkusen later Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

