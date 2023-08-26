Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever

Jamaica's peerless Shericka Jackson delivered a command performance to retain her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds on Friday – the second-fastest time ever run. Jackson, second in the 100m final, ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight and tore to the finish to win by a street. She crossed the line with a totally expressionless face as if she expected nothing else.

Soccer-Maddison opens Tottenham account in win at Bournemouth

James Maddison opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur with the first goal in his side's impressive 2-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League as the visitors maintained their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday. The England midfielder, signed from relegated Leicester City, was in scintillating form again for his new club, scoring from close range in the 17th minute and being at the heart of most of Tottenham's best work.

Soccer-Fernandes seals comeback win for Man Utd over Forest

Bruno Fernandes completed a 3-2 comeback victory for Manchester United from the penalty spot after the hosts conceded twice inside the opening five minutes against Nottingham Forest in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday. The home crowd were stunned after two minutes when Taiwo Awoniyi ran through to put Forest ahead and in disbelief two minutes later when unmarked Willy Boly headed in a second.

FIFA suspends Spain's soccer chief Luis Rubiales over kiss

FIFA on Saturday suspended Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales from all soccer-related activities for three months as it investigates allegations of an unwanted kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso after Spain's women won the World Cup. His suspension from national and international activities takes immediate effect, world soccer's ruling body said in a statement about the action taken by its disciplinary committee chief Jorge Ivan Palacio.

NBA-Bronny James to return to court in 'near future' after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James, is expected to return to basketball "in the very near future" after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month, ESPN reported on Friday, citing a statement from a family spokesperson. The 18-year-old went into cardiac arrest on July 24 while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team. He was hospitalised and placed in intensive care, and discharged three days later.

Rugby-England hit rock bottom with first-ever defeat by Fiji

England slumped to a 30-22 loss against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday to record their first-ever defeat by the visitors leaving them in utter disarray ahead of the World Cup which kicks off next month in France. England, who had not scored a try through their backs in nearly six hours going into the game, struck early through the recalled Jonny May in the left corner after strong runs by the heavyweight centre pair of Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi.

Quotes: Reactions to FIFA suspending Spanish soccer federation head Rubiales - Reuters News

Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by world soccer governing body FIFA after he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips following Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup. Following are quotes and reactions:

Soccer-Arsenal held to 2-2 draw as 10-man Fulham grab late equaliser

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Fulham after the visitors grabbed a late goal to deny Mikel Arteta's side provisional top spot in the Premier League on Saturday. The result leaves the Gunners second with seven points, behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Soccer-Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford

Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen cancelled out Kevin Schade's first-half opener for Brentford in a 1-1 Premier League draw at a rain-soaked Community Stadium on Saturday. Despite dominating in the first half, Brentford were unable to add to Schade's fine solo effort, as Palace levelled the contest in the 77th through Andersen's scrappy goal.

Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles in control at U.S. Championships, eyes eighth title

Simone Biles delivered a stunning performance at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California, on Friday to take the lead with 59.300 points and stay on course for a record eighth national title. Biles' impressive Yurchenko double pike, a vault so difficult that it has never been performed by another female gymnast, was the highlight of the night as she led Shilese Jones by 2.55 points overall at the halfway point of the two-day event.

