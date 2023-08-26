US Masters T10 League: Misbah-ul-Haq, Richard Levi help New York Warriors book place in final

The New York Warriors became the first team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating California Knights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. The New York Warriors restricted the California Knights to 96/4 in their 10 overs before chasing down their target in 8.4 overs. The Warriors will play the winner of Qualifier 2 in the Final on Sunday. The Qualifier 2 will be played between California Knights and the winner of the Eliminator later on .

The New York Warriors' opening batters Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kamran Akmal fell early in the innings as the Warriors were reduced to 28/2 in 3.3 overs. However, Misbah-ul-Haq brought the momentum towards his team's side through a six and a boundary off Devendra Bishoo's bowling in the sixth over. Levi also upped the ante in the next over as he smashed Krishmar Santokie for a four and a six in the seventh over. Misbah and Santokie eventually took their side over the line with 8 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, the California Knights won the toss and chose to bat first. Jacques Kallis and Aaron Finch got the Knights off to a flying start with a flurry of boundaries. The duo continued to find boundaries and sixes on a regular basis and took the Knights' score to 60/1 in 5.5 overs. However, the Warriors picked up four wickets in quick succession and restricted the Knights to 96/4 in their 10 overs.

Brief Scores: New York Warriors 97/2 (Richard Levi 47*, Misbah-ul-Haq 29*, Devendra Bishoo 1/17) beat California Knights 96/4 (Aaron Finch 42, Jacques Kallis 29, Umaid Asif 2/18) by 8 wickets.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)