US Masters T10 League: Misbah-ul-Haq, Richard Levi help New York Warriors book place in final

New York Warriors will play the winner of Qualifier 2 in the Final on Sunday. The Qualifier 2 will be played between California Knights and the winner of the Eliminator.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:24 IST
New York Warriors' Richard Levi and Misbah-ul-Haq in action during US Masters T10 League (Image: US Masters T10 League). Image Credit: ANI
The New York Warriors became the first team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating California Knights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. The New York Warriors restricted the California Knights to 96/4 in their 10 overs before chasing down their target in 8.4 overs. The Warriors will play the winner of Qualifier 2 in the Final on Sunday. The Qualifier 2 will be played between California Knights and the winner of the Eliminator later on .

The New York Warriors' opening batters Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kamran Akmal fell early in the innings as the Warriors were reduced to 28/2 in 3.3 overs. However, Misbah-ul-Haq brought the momentum towards his team's side through a six and a boundary off Devendra Bishoo's bowling in the sixth over. Levi also upped the ante in the next over as he smashed Krishmar Santokie for a four and a six in the seventh over. Misbah and Santokie eventually took their side over the line with 8 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, the California Knights won the toss and chose to bat first. Jacques Kallis and Aaron Finch got the Knights off to a flying start with a flurry of boundaries. The duo continued to find boundaries and sixes on a regular basis and took the Knights' score to 60/1 in 5.5 overs. However, the Warriors picked up four wickets in quick succession and restricted the Knights to 96/4 in their 10 overs.

Brief Scores: New York Warriors 97/2 (Richard Levi 47*, Misbah-ul-Haq 29*, Devendra Bishoo 1/17) beat California Knights 96/4 (Aaron Finch 42, Jacques Kallis 29, Umaid Asif 2/18) by 8 wickets.(ANI)

