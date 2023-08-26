Left Menu

Indian Women’s Hockey Team secures 7-1 win against Japan in Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Indian Women’s Hockey Team secures 7-1 win against Japan in Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier
A visual from the match. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Muscat [Oman], August 26 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team recorded a 7-1 win against Japan in Salalah, Oman, on Saturday at the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. For India, Mahima Choudhary (7', 30'), Akshata Dhekale (8'), Mariana Kujur (12'), Jyoti (23'), Monika Dipi Toppo (27'), and Ajmina Kujur (30') were on target. For Japan, Risa Nakasechi (9') was on target, as per a Hockey India press release.

Riding high on confidence following their first match win, India started the match aggressively right from the start as in-form Mahima Choudhary opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the game. A minute later, India doubled their lead through Akshata Dhekale (8') scoring a fine field goal. However, Japan pulled one back through Risa Nakasechi (9'). India then quickly counter-attacked and extended their lead through Mariana Kujur (12'). At the end of the first half, India was leading Japan by 3-1. Both teams came out firing in the second half, making some threatening moves in front of each other's goal but falling short to convert their chances. Jyoti made it 4-1 for India in the 23rd minute. Monika Dipi Toppo (27') scored with three minutes remaining to make it 5-1 for India. Ajmina Kujur (30') and Mahima Choudhary (30') added two more goals to the tally in the final two minutes as the Indian Women's Hockey Team won the match 7-1.

India will next take on Thailand on August 27, 2023, Sunday. The match will be played on 2:30 PM IST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

