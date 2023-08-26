"Beating two world champions is not easy, medal's a testament of his hard work": BAI Secretary-General lauds Prannoy for World C'ships Bronze win

Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra lauded shuttler Prannoy HS for clinching a bronze medal at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships, saying that defeating two world champions is not an easy task and the medal is a testament of his hard work. Indian shuttler Prannoy HS had to settle for a bronze medal as he registered a loss to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships on Saturday.

Congratulating Prannoy on his bronze-winning effort, Badminton Association of India's General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said as quoted by Badminton Association of India (BAI), "It has been a remarkable week for Prannoy. Defeating two former world champions is not an easy task. This Bronze medal is a testament of his hard work, dedication and perseverance. We at the Badminton Association of India are very proud of our shuttlers as we have continued our medal-winning streak at the BWF World Championships since 2011. I wish Prannoy more success at the upcoming competitions." Prannoy went down to world number three and three-time Junior champion Vitidsarn by 21-18, 13-21, 14-21.

