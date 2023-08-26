"Beating two world champions is not easy, medal's a testament of his hard work": BAI Secretary-General lauds Prannoy for World C'ships Bronze win
Indian shuttler Prannoy HS had to settle for a bronze medal as he registered a loss to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships on Saturday.
Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra lauded shuttler Prannoy HS for clinching a bronze medal at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships, saying that defeating two world champions is not an easy task and the medal is a testament of his hard work. Indian shuttler Prannoy HS had to settle for a bronze medal as he registered a loss to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships on Saturday.
Congratulating Prannoy on his bronze-winning effort, Badminton Association of India's General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said as quoted by Badminton Association of India (BAI), "It has been a remarkable week for Prannoy. Defeating two former world champions is not an easy task. This Bronze medal is a testament of his hard work, dedication and perseverance. We at the Badminton Association of India are very proud of our shuttlers as we have continued our medal-winning streak at the BWF World Championships since 2011. I wish Prannoy more success at the upcoming competitions." Prannoy went down to world number three and three-time Junior champion Vitidsarn by 21-18, 13-21, 14-21.
