Rugby-Tale of two halves as Scotland beat Georgia 33-6 in final warm-up

Scotland's wing Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as they changed gears in the second half to set off for the Rugby World Cup in France with a 33-6 victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday. The visitors led 6-0 at halftime but the floodgates opened for the Scots in the second period as they began to find space in wide areas. Wing Kyle Steyn, flanker Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey also crossed for tries.

Georgia’s points came from the boot of flyhalf Luka Matkava and they showed plenty of energy and organisation on defence in the first 40 minutes but could not sustain their effort after the break. They also have a concern over experienced hooker Shalva Mamukashvili, who limped off just before halftime in his 100th test.

