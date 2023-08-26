Rugby-Tale of two halves as Scotland beat Georgia 33-6 in final warm-up
Scotland's wing Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as they changed gears in the second half to set off for the Rugby World Cup in France with a 33-6 victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday. The visitors led 6-0 at halftime but the floodgates opened for the Scots in the second period as they began to find space in wide areas.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scotland's wing Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as they changed gears in the second half to set off for the Rugby World Cup in France with a 33-6 victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday. The visitors led 6-0 at halftime but the floodgates opened for the Scots in the second period as they began to find space in wide areas. Wing Kyle Steyn, flanker Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey also crossed for tries.
Georgia’s points came from the boot of flyhalf Luka Matkava and they showed plenty of energy and organisation on defence in the first 40 minutes but could not sustain their effort after the break. They also have a concern over experienced hooker Shalva Mamukashvili, who limped off just before halftime in his 100th test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week; Hunter special counsel will cast shadow over Biden 2024 campaign and more
Georgia grand jury probing Trump's election subversion returns indictment
US Domestic News Roundup: California grid warns heat wave will stoke power demand; Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week and more
EXPLAINER-The next steps in Trump's criminal case in Georgia