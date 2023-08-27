Athletics-Arop goes from back to front to take 800m gold
Marco Arop foxed his rivals with a radical change of tactics, then poured on the pace to win a brilliant 800 metres World Championship gold for Canada on Saturday.
Normally a front runner, he kept his huge frame out of the picture, right at the back, through the first lap and while the rest of the field were wondering, he swept straight to the front at the bell and surged clear. Born in Sudan and forced by the civil war to flee with his family of eight when he was two years old, Arop kept his foot down to win in 1:44.24.
Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi took silver in 1:44.53 while Ben Pattison continued Britain's great middle distance form at the championships with bronze in 1:44.83.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Wanyonyi
- Britain
- World Championship
- Arop
- Marco Arop
- Sudan
- Kenya
- Canada
- Ben Pattison
ALSO READ
UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring parties in Sudan
Sudan's top army general accuses paramilitary of war crimes in televised speech
US issues advisory highlighting risks of doing business in South Sudan
First Person: Family death ‘turning point’ in South Sudanese humanitarian’s life
Sudan 'spiralling out of control' as one million flee country - UN