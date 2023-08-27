Left Menu

Athletics-Kenya's Kipyegon claims 5,000m win for second gold in Budapest

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon secured victory in the 5,000 metres on Saturday, having already captured gold in the 1,500m. The 29-year-old, who also won double gold at the Tokyo Olympics, roared into the lead with just under two laps remaining to cross in 14 minutes 53.88 seconds.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 00:46 IST
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon secured victory in the 5,000 metres on Saturday, having already captured gold in the 1,500m.

The 29-year-old, who also won double gold at the Tokyo Olympics, roared into the lead with just under two laps remaining to cross in 14 minutes 53.88 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, bronze medallist in the 1,500, upgraded to silver with 14:54.11.

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya won the bronze in 14:54.33. The double gold caps a remarkable season that has seen Kipyegon break three world records.

