Athletics-Canada's LePage captures first world decathlon title

Canada's Pierce LePage captured his first world decathlon gold medal on Saturday, denying team mate and Olympic champion Damian Warner the one title missing from his illustrious resume.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 01:17 IST
Athletics-Canada's LePage captures first world decathlon title

Canada's Pierce LePage captured his first world decathlon gold medal on Saturday, denying team mate and Olympic champion Damian Warner the one title missing from his illustrious resume. LePage, the silver medallist at last year's worlds, began the day in second place but took the lead in the 110 metres hurdles, the first event of the day, and did not budge from that spot to finish with 8,909 points.

Warner, who won world silver in 2015 and bronze in 2013 and 2019, finished, with 8,804 points, while Lindon Victor of Grenada won the bronze with 8,756. World record holder Kevin Mayer of France withdrew after the first two events with an Achilles injury suffered two week ago.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

