Athletics-U.S. men get the baton round to take 4x100m relay gold

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 01:24 IST
Athletics-U.S. men get the baton round to take 4x100m relay gold

Noah Lyles completed a glorious World Championships when he anchored the United States to victory in the World Championship 4x100 metres relay to claim a third Budapest gold medal on Saturday.

Despite their rich depth, the U.S had not won an Olympic final since 2000 and had just one gold from the last seven World Championships amid a series of fumbles and disqualifications. But they were almost faultless on Saturday as Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Brandon Carnes and Lyles won in 37.38.

Olympic champions Italy, with Tokyo individual gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, took silver with 37.62, with Jamaica finishing strongly to edge out Britain for bronze in 37.76.

