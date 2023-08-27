Left Menu

Athletics-Swede Duplantis soars to second straight world pole vault title

The Olympic champion cleared 6.10 metres for gold and then - in what turned into the "Mondo show" - missed at three attempts to clear 6.23, which would have been world record number seven for the remarkable 23-year-old. Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines won silver with a jump of 6.00m.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 01:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 01:44 IST
Athletics-Swede Duplantis soars to second straight world pole vault title

Sweden's world record holder Armand Duplantis claimed his second consecutive world pole vault title on Saturday, but did not have a seventh world record in him on a steamy night in Budapest. The Olympic champion cleared 6.10 metres for gold and then - in what turned into the "Mondo show" - missed at three attempts to clear 6.23, which would have been world record number seven for the remarkable 23-year-old.

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines won silver with a jump of 6.00m. Three days after American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy decided to share the women's pole vault gold, there was a tie for bronze between Kurtis Marschall of Australia and Christopher Nilsen of the U.S., who both posted 5.95m.

Duplantis has won 12 of 13 competitions this season, and has cleared 6.00m in a remarkable 50 different events. His most recent world record was 6.22 set in France in February. His three record attempts enthralled the National Athletics Centre crowd, who clapped in time during his run-ups.

The Swede's third attempt was the closest, with his body just grazing the bar, which clung tantalisingly to the standards before wobbling and falling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
3
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023