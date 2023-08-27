Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea sign goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution for an undisclosed fee on a seven-year contract with an option for an extra year, the Premier League club said on Saturday. The 23-year-old Serbian international arrives at Stamford Bridge following the departures of Edouard Mendy, who joined Al-Ahli, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who moved to Real Madrid on loan.

He will compete for a starting berth with Spain's Robert Sanchez, who moved to Stamford Bridge earlier this month from Brighton & Hove Albion. "I have always dreamed of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I am very happy," Petrovic said in a statement.

Petrovic left Serbian side Cukaricki for New England Revolution in April 2022 and made 48 appearances. He was nominated for the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

