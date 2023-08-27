Left Menu

Athletics-Kenya's Kipyegon becomes first woman to claim 1500-5000 double at worlds

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon became the first woman ever to complete a 1,500-5,000 metres double at the World Championships after she raced to victory over the longer distance on Saturday. Four days after she won the 1,500 metres, the two-time Olympic gold medallist surged away from Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan down the home straight to cross in 14 minutes 53.88 seconds for another glorious finish.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 02:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 02:52 IST
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon became the first woman ever to complete a 1,500-5,000 metres double at the World Championships after she raced to victory over the longer distance on Saturday.

Four days after she won the 1,500 metres, the two-time Olympic gold medallist surged away from Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan down the home straight to cross in 14 minutes 53.88 seconds for another glorious finish. Kipyegon's two golds from Budapest cap a remarkable season in which she broke three world records - in the 1,500m, mile and 5,000m.

"This has been an amazing year for me. Making history today, winning two gold medals in a championships is what I was dreaming for this season," the 29-year-old said. "I have been patient waiting to be able to break world records and win double golds.

"But my dream just came true, it is amazing. I have been pushing myself to the limits and I will continue to push myself in the future." Hassan, bronze medallist in the 1,500, upgraded to silver with 14:54.11. The 30-year-old endured a gruelling triple challenge in Budapest, opening the worlds with a heartbreaking fall just 20 metres from the finish line in the 10,000m.

"These championships have taught me a lot. It has given me more confidence because I moved to the marathon this year and for two years I've hardly done any speed work at all," said Hassan, who won the London marathon in April in her debut at the distance. "How I was able to sprint at the end I don't know. I really felt amazing on the last lap and it was only in the last 20 metres I couldn't hold on. Faith was stronger than me today."

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya won the bronze in 14:54.33. Kipyegon has credited her five-year-old daughter Alyne for giving her inspiration.

"My daughter gives me amazing support, she always tells me I can do it," she said. "I believed in myself. I have been consistent, focused on the finish line and on writing history. "The race was not easy. It was an tactical one but I am mentally stable and have managed to push myself."

