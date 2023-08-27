Left Menu

Boxing-'Prince' Naseem Hamed's son Aadam wins one-sided first fight

27-08-2023
Boxing-'Prince' Naseem Hamed's son Aadam wins one-sided first fight

Aadam Hamed, 23-year-old son of Britain's former world champion 'Prince' Naseem, won his first fight on Saturday on the undercard of the heavyweight world title bout in Poland between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. His 17-year-old Czech opponent Vojtech Hrdy lasted two minutes and nine seconds of a one-sided first round at Wroclaw's open-air Tarczynski Arena before a towel was thrown into the ring.

"That was my first fight ever, not just my pro debut," said super-welterweight Hamed. "It was a blessing to be here in front of everyone... I felt like I put on a performance and it's only going to get bigger and better from here."

Hamed senior was famed for his spectacular ring entrances and held multiple featherweight world titles in a career lasting from 1992 to 2002.

