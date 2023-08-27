Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Fernandes inspires United comeback win, Arsenal held, West Ham go top

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes inspired a magnificent comeback and scored the winner in a thrilling 3-2 defeat of Nottingham Forest, Arsenal were held at home by Fulham and Everton's woes continued in the Premier League on Saturday. West Ham United top the table on goal difference with seven points after a 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion to stand ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who maintained their impressive start with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth, and third-placed Arsenal.

Basketball-Favourites United States, Spain start World Cup campaigns with routs

The United States and top-ranked Spain opened their FIBA Basketball World Cup campaigns with landslide wins as only one of eight group games was a close-run affair on Saturday. Second-ranked Team USA started their quest for a record sixth basketball World Cup crown by overcoming a slow start against New Zealand to win 99-72 in Manila.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole for third straight year

Max Verstappen delivered the performance his home fans expected by taking pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Saturday, after a crash-strewn wet-to-dry qualifying at Zandvoort. The outcome left Red Bull's runaway championship leader perfectly placed for a record-equalling ninth successive win on Sunday, with his team chasing a 14th straight victory.

FIFA suspends Spain's soccer chief Luis Rubiales over kiss

Soccer's world governing body FIFA suspended Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months on Saturday as it investigates allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain's women won the World Cup. FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales two days ago over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney that has caused an uproar among players and fans. Rubiales' suspension from national and international activities takes immediate effect, it said on Saturday.

Athletics-American Ealey wins shot put gold again, Gong claims eighth successive medal

American Chase Ealey successfully defended her women's shot put crown at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, winning her second successive gold medal while China's Gong Lijiao won a record eighth straight individual medal. Ealey, who was competing with a new technique, produced her season-best throw in her fifth attempt to win the gold with a 20.43 metres effort while Canada's Sarah Mitton took the silver with 20.08.

Boxing-'Prince' Naseem Hamed's son Aadam wins one-sided first fight

Aadam Hamed, 23-year-old son of Britain's former world champion 'Prince' Naseem, won his first fight on Saturday on the undercard of the heavyweight world title bout in Poland between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. His 17-year-old Czech opponent Vojtech Hrdy lasted two minutes and nine seconds of a one-sided first round at Wroclaw's open-air Tarczynski Arena before a towel was thrown into the ring.

Athletics-U.S. women disqualified from 4x400m relay after baton fail

The United States women's 4x400 metres relay team, who have won seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic golds, were disqualified from Saturday's semi-finals after a botched baton changeover. The U.S. were trailing Britain after three legs when Alexis Holmes initially failed to collect the baton from Quanera Hayes and by the time she got hold of it she appeared to have gone beyond the "blue box".

Athletics-U.S. take double gold in sprint relays

The United States won both 4x100 metres relays at the World Championships on Saturday as their individual superstars Noah Lyles and Sha'Carrie Richardson ran anchor legs to complete triple medal weeks. Lyles added the relay gold to his sprint double while Richardson had already claimed 100m gold and bronze in the 200m.

Athletics-Canada's Arop goes from back to front to take 800m gold

Canada's Marco Arop foxed his rivals with a radical change of tactics and then poured on the pace to win a brilliant 800 metres World Championship gold on Saturday. Normally a front runner, he kept his huge frame out of the picture, right at the back, through the first lap and, while the rest of the field were wondering, swept straight to the front at the bell and surged clear.

Athletics-Canada's LePage captures first world decathlon title

Canada's Pierce LePage captured his first world decathlon gold medal on Saturday, denying team mate and Olympic champion Damian Warner the one title missing from his illustrious resume. LePage, the silver medallist at last year's worlds, began the day in second place but took the lead in the 110 metres hurdles, the first event of the day, and did not budge from that spot to finish with 8,909 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)