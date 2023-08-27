Messi violates MLS media rules by not speaking with reporters after debut
PTI | Harrison | Updated: 27-08-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 09:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
Lionel Messi did not speak with reporters after his Major League Soccer debut, a violation of the league's media rules.
Messi scored in the 89th minute of Inter Miami's 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.
Miami spokeswoman Molly Dreska said after the match that Messi was not being made available to reporters.
Dan Courtemanche, MLS's executive vice president of communications, said before the game that Messi, like all players, was required to be available to media after games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Inter Miami's
- Miami
- New York
- Major League Soccer
- Molly Dreska
- Messi
- Dan Courtemanche
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Taiwan vice president in New York for US stopover en route to Paraguay
Taiwan vice president stops over in New York on way to Paraguay
Taiwan vice president in New York for US stopover en route to Paraguay
Soccer-Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final
Rhea Bakshi's New York International Film Award Winning Documentary "India's Treasures" Premieres on JioTV and JioTV+