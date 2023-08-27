India women score another big win in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier

Indian women's hockey team registered a 7-1 win over Japan in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Muscat.

Riding high following their 7-2 win against Malaysia in the opener on Friday, India started aggressively on Saturday with in-form Mahima Choudhary opening the scoring in the seventh minute.

She added a second goal in the 30th minute.

The other goal-scorers for India were Akshata Dhekale (8th), Mariana Kujur (12th), Jyoti (23rd), Monika Dipi Toppo (27th), and Ajmina Kujur (30th).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)