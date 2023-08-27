India women score another big win in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 10:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian women's hockey team registered a 7-1 win over Japan in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Muscat.
Riding high following their 7-2 win against Malaysia in the opener on Friday, India started aggressively on Saturday with in-form Mahima Choudhary opening the scoring in the seventh minute.
She added a second goal in the 30th minute.
The other goal-scorers for India were Akshata Dhekale (8th), Mariana Kujur (12th), Jyoti (23rd), Monika Dipi Toppo (27th), and Ajmina Kujur (30th).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"It's a must-win game against Malaysia": India coach Craig Fulton
Malaysians vote in state elections, test for Anwar
Ballot count underway as Malaysian leader Anwar seeks to shore up his rule in vital state elections
Relief for Malaysian leader Anwar, as the opposition fails to alter status quo in state elections
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains