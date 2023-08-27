Left Menu

India women score another big win in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier

India women score another big win in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier
Indian women's hockey team registered a 7-1 win over Japan in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Muscat.

Riding high following their 7-2 win against Malaysia in the opener on Friday, India started aggressively on Saturday with in-form Mahima Choudhary opening the scoring in the seventh minute.

She added a second goal in the 30th minute.

The other goal-scorers for India were Akshata Dhekale (8th), Mariana Kujur (12th), Jyoti (23rd), Monika Dipi Toppo (27th), and Ajmina Kujur (30th).

