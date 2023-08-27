Left Menu

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

PTI | Prague | Updated: 27-08-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 10:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indian golfer Manu Gandas slipped to T-67 in the D+D REAL Czech Masters, a DP World Tour event, here. The Indian had two birdies against four bogeys on the penultimate day.

Gandas had six birdies on the first day and four more on the second, but has given away a lot of shots with small mistakes, finding fewer greens in regulation and missing some regulation putts.

Sami Välimäki and Matt Wallace shared a one-stroke lead ahead of the final day.

Starting the day two strokes behind overnight leader Alexander Björk, both carded six birdies and one bogey to move to 16 under par as they overtook the Swede at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

