Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva; Motor racing-Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole for third straight year and more

Soccer-Man City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva

Midfielder Bernardo Silva is confident Manchester City will adapt in the absence of manager Pep Guardiola, who will miss the treble winner's Premier League clashes against Sheffield United and Fulham after undergoing back surgery. Guardiola, 52, is recovering from the surgery in Barcelona, and assistant coach Juanma Lillo will replace the Spaniard on the touchline.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole for third straight year

Max Verstappen delivered the performance his home fans expected by taking pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Saturday, after a crash-strewn wet-to-dry qualifying at Zandvoort. The outcome left Red Bull's runaway championship leader perfectly placed for a record-equalling ninth successive win on Sunday, with his team chasing a 14th straight victory.

Soccer-Fernandes inspires United comeback win, Arsenal held, West Ham go top

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes inspired a magnificent comeback and scored the winner in a thrilling 3-2 defeat of Nottingham Forest, Arsenal were held at home by Fulham and Everton's woes continued in the Premier League on Saturday. West Ham United top the table on goal difference with seven points after a 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion to stand ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who maintained their impressive start with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth, and third-placed Arsenal.

NFL roundup: Aaron Rodgers makes Jets debut in win vs. Giants

Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in his first action with the New York Jets in a 32-24 preseason victory over the New York Giants on Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J. Taking preseason snaps for the first time since 2018, Rodgers played the first two possessions and finished 5-of-8 passing for 47 yards, including a 14-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson.

Basketball-Favourites United States, Spain start World Cup campaigns with routs

The United States and top-ranked Spain opened their FIBA Basketball World Cup campaigns with landslide wins as only one of eight group games was a close-run affair on Saturday. Second-ranked Team USA started their quest for a record sixth basketball World Cup crown by overcoming a slow start against New Zealand to win 99-72 in Manila.

FIFA suspends Spain's soccer chief Luis Rubiales over kiss

Soccer's world governing body FIFA suspended Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months on Saturday as it investigates allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain's women won the World Cup. FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales two days ago over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney that has caused an uproar among players and fans. Rubiales' suspension from national and international activities takes immediate effect, it said on Saturday.

Athletics-Uganda's Kiplangat takes marathon gold

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat won the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday with a time of two hours, 8 minutes, 53 seconds, while Maru Teferi of Israel finished with silver despite taking a tumble. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kiplangat broke away on his own with about 4 km (2.5 miles) to go, crossing the finish line with an advantage of 19 seconds.

Athletics-U.S. women disqualified from 4x400m relay after baton fail

The United States women's 4x400 metres relay team, who have won seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic golds, were disqualified from Saturday's semi-finals after a botched baton changeover. The U.S. were trailing Britain after three legs when Alexis Holmes initially failed to collect the baton from Quanera Hayes and by the time she got hold of it she appeared to have gone beyond the "blue box".

Athletics-U.S. take double gold in sprint relays

The United States won both 4x100 metres relays at the World Championships on Saturday as their individual superstars Noah Lyles and Sha'Carrie Richardson ran anchor legs to complete triple medal weeks. Lyles added the relay gold to his sprint double while Richardson had already claimed 100m gold and bronze in the 200m.

MLB roundup: Mariners blast 7 homers in 15-2 rout of Royals

Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in a season-best six runs and the Seattle Mariners tied the franchise mark with seven homers while routing the visiting Kansas City Royals 15-2 Saturday afternoon. Josh Rojas, Mike Ford, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Cade Marlowe also homered for the Mariners, who established a season high for runs. Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings for Seattle, which has won 10 of its past 11 games to move into a first-place tie with the Texas Rangers in the American League West.

