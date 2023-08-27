Left Menu

Soccer-Forward Tella joins Bayer Leverkusen from Southampton

Tella departs the south-coast club for the German outfit after six years, having joined the Saints Academy from Premier League side Arsenal at the age of 17. He scored three goals and registered six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Southampton before moving to Burnley on a season-long loan in August last year.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 14:04 IST
Soccer-Forward Tella joins Bayer Leverkusen from Southampton

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have signed forward Nathan Tella on a five-year deal from Championship side Southampton, both clubs said on Sunday. Tella departs the south-coast club for the German outfit after six years, having joined the Saints Academy from Premier League side Arsenal at the age of 17.

He scored three goals and registered six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Southampton before moving to Burnley on a season-long loan in August last year. Tella helped the Clarets secure the Championship title, netting 19 times while providing five assists in 45 games.

The parties did not disclose financial details, but British media reported that the deal is worth around 20 million pounds ($25.15 million). "Although disappointed to lose such a talented homegrown player and popular character, the club felt the offer represented fair value for the 24-year-old," Southampton said in a statement.

"The move also gives him the opportunity to fulfil his desire to play abroad and play in the Europa League this season. "We would like to thank Nathan for his contribution to the club, both in the Academy and first team, and for his professionalism throughout the summer transfer window, and wish him every success for the future." ($1 = 0.7951 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023