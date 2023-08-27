Left Menu

India achieves historic podium finish in Tent Pegging World Cup

Col SS Solanki was appointed as the Tent Pegging coach by the Equestrian Federation of India EFI and the squad began training from April.At the end of the ITPF qualifier India was placed 9th, the release added.Nine countries participated in the World Cup with the event being held across three days.

PTI | George | Updated: 27-08-2023 14:33 IST
India achieves historic podium finish in Tent Pegging World Cup
A five-member Indian team achieved a historic first by finishing third in the Tent Pegging World Cup held in South Africa.

Tent Pegging is a cavalry sport wherein the rider is supposed to pick a wooden block, placed on the ground, with a spear. India, who secured a podium finish on Saturday, had finished at the sixth and the seventh spots in the last two editions of the Tent Pegging World Cup.

The most recent edition — fourth — was originally slated to be held in 2022, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Tent Pegging Federation comprises 29 countries, which earn World Cup qualification while being divided in groups of four teams each.

During its general assembly in Oman, a draw was conducted for each national federation to pick a group. India were placed in Group D.

In order to qualify for the World Cup, the Indian team participated in the qualifier held in Sudan in January.

"The National Equestrian Championship Tent Pegging 2023 was held w.e.f. February 1-6 at New Delhi and as per Technical Guidelines, probables were selected based on rider points who further underwent a trial and a National team was selected," a release said. Col SS Solanki was appointed as the Tent Pegging coach by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and the squad began training from April.

"At the end of the ITPF qualifier India was placed 9th," the release added.

Nine countries participated in the World Cup with the event being held across three days. India finished the first day at the fourth spot and moved up one position on the next. On the third day, India's standing remained third, which is where they finished.

India's squad and points: Dinesh Gangaram Karlekar 04, Mohit Kumar 06, Amit Chetri 12, Mohammed Abrar 31, Goutam Kumar Atta 38.

