India announce 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 15:31 IST
The AIFF on Sunday announced India's U-16 squad comprising 23 members for the upcoming SAFF Championship to be played next month.

India's men's U-16 head coach Ishfaq Ahmed has named Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh and Arush Hari as goalkeepers for the tournament to be held in Thimpu, Bhutan, from September 1-10. Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh and Karish Soram will be India's defenders. In the midfield, Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang and Md Arbash have been named.

India's forward line will be powered by Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat and Airborlang Kharthangmaw.

India have been clubbed alongside Nepal and Bangladesh in Group A, while Group B consists of Bhutan, Maldives, and Pakistan.

The top two units from each group will qualify for semifinals. ''The training camp began in Srinagar in July with over 50 probables picked up after extensive scouting in five zones across the country — East, West, North, South, and North-east,'' AIFF said.

''The final list of 23 was chosen by Ahmed after over a month of training in Srinagar,'' the statement added.

India squad: Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh and Arush Hari.

Defenders: Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh and Karish Soram.

Midfielders: Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang and Md Arbash.

Forwards: Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat and Airborlang Kharthangmaw.

