Left Menu

J-K LG Sinha flags in expedition team who scaled Mount Nun, Kun

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 15:34 IST
J-K LG Sinha flags in expedition team who scaled Mount Nun, Kun
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday flagged in a team of climbers that scaled Mount Nun and Kun, the tallest two peaks in the Union Territory, last month.

The mountaineering expedition team from Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS) set a record by becoming the first team to scale both Mount Nun and Mount Kun simultaneously, Colonel Hemchandra Singh, head of the institute, told PTI.

“This team also set the record of scaling Mount Nun in just four days and Mount Kun in seven days, which is the shortest time for the respective peaks,” Col Singh added.

He said the aim of the expedition was to promote adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and also provide better training for instructors and students at the JIM&WS.

The expedition consisted of seven climbers and 10 administrative staff. While Mount Nun is located at a height of around 7,135 metres, its neighbour Mount Kun is 7,077-metre high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023