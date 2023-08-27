Figure skating-Canadian Olympian Paul dies in car crash
"It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul," Skate Canada said in a statement earlier this week. "A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra's dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating."
Paul won a silver medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 2010 and retired from competitive skating in 2016.
