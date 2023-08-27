Cricket-Afghanistan recall Janat for Asia Cup

Left Menu

Bowling all-rounder Karim Janat is in line to play his first one-day international in six years following his inclusion on Sunday in the Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup. The 25-year-old played his lone one-dayer in Zimbabwe in 2017 and made his test debut against Bangladesh in June this year. Fellow all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf was also recalled in the 17-man squad while Wafadar Momand and Azmatullah Omarzai, part of the side who suffered a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan, were axed.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 27-08-2023
Fellow all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf was also recalled in the 17-man squad while Wafadar Momand and Azmatullah Omarzai, part of the side who suffered a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan, were axed. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led squad begin their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Lahore on Sept. 3.

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi

