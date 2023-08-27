Ruhaan, Tijil steal LGB Formula 4 show in National Racing C'ship

Ruhaan Alva of MSport and Dark Don Racing's Tijil Rao won a race each in the premier LGB Formula 4 class of the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, here at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In the opening race, all eyes were on the Dark Don Racing stars but Bengaluru's Ruhaan stamped his class with a stunning final lap victory.

Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing dominated for most part but Ruhaan caught up well with some brilliant driving. Arya was under pressure and there was a little bumping and jostling as well between the two, but Ruhaan kept searching for space to sneak in. He managed to find one in the final lap and crossed the line. The second race was as good as the first, but Tijil did one better than the rest to clinch the thriller.

With the reverse grid in play, it was Saran Vikram Tmars of Mars Racing who started off on a quick note, staying in the lead for good five laps before Ruhaan overtook him. But as luck would have it, Ruhaan spun out of the race to give the Dark Don's a fresh leash of life, with Diljith and Tijil battling it out for the victory. While it looked like the senior pro Diljith would close the round on a high, it was the young Tijil who showed grit and great skills to overtake in the 13th lap. In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Bengaluru's Arjun S Nair of Momentum Motorsports failed to finish on top of the podium in the first race, with his teammate Neythan McPherson coming out victorious. Aman and Arjun finished second and third respectively.

The nine-lap race saw the safety car coming out twice to take some sheen off the event. In the second race, Joel Joseph of DTS Racing emerged victorious while Arjun and McPherson wrested the next two spots.

In the JK Tyre present Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, the Bengaluru boys stole the show with a clean sweep.

Abhishek Vasudev won with an impressive timing of 13:53.248 minutes, while Ullass Nanda (13:53.651 minutes) and Md Samrul Zubair (13:57.403 minutes) finished second and third respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)