India defeat Thailand 5-4 in Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

The Indian Women's Hockey team defeated Thailand 5-4 at Salalah in Oman on Sunday at the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. For India, Navjot Kaur (1'), Monika Dipi Toppo (1',7'), Mahima Choudhary (20') and Ajmina Kujur (30') were on target. For Thailand, Piresram Anongnat (3'), Aunjai Natthakarn (10', 14') and Suwapat Konthong (19') were on target.

India got off the blocks at a rampaging pace, pushing the Thailand defenders from the word go. Captain Navjot Kaur opened the scoring in the first minute of the game through a field goal. India doubled their lead quickly as Monika Dipi Toppo (1') found the back of the net scoring a field goal which put Thailand on the backfoot, as per Hockey India press release. However, Thailand pulled one back through their Captain Piresram Anongnat (3') after the successful conversion of the Challenge Goal. Monika Dipi Toppo (7') was on the scoresheet for the second time making it 3-1 to India. With five minutes remaining in the first half, Aunjai Natthakarn's (10') strike got Thailand back in the game. With a minute remaining in the first half, Aunjai Natthakarn (14') found the back of the net for Thailand and levelled the scores.

At the end of the first half, the score was 3-3. At the start of the second half, India rode on the momentum and held most of the ball possession. India continued to make dangerous runs inside the striking circle, particularly creating a threat on the left flank. However, it was Thailand who took the lead through Suwapat Konthong (19'). India immediately equalised by in-form Mahima Choudhary (20') as she flawlessly converted the Challenge Goal. With 5 minutes left on the clock, India started showcasing urgency to get in the lead as Monika Dipi Toppo created an opportunity from the left flank, but the ball just went wide. With just a minute left in the game, Ajmina Kujur (30') gave India the lead. The match finished with the Indian Women's Hockey Team winning 5-4. (ANI)

