Left Menu

Big opportunity for India to lift World Cup in home conditions: Mithali Raj

Former captain of Indian womens cricket team Mithali Raj on Sunday said Men in Blue have a big opportunity to lift the ICC World Cup in home conditions later this year. We hope that many players will come up from the state in the next two to three years, she said.Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha rated the tournament a very good initiative.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:08 IST
Big opportunity for India to lift World Cup in home conditions: Mithali Raj
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Former captain of Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj on Sunday said ‘Men in Blue’ have a big opportunity to lift the ICC World Cup in home conditions later this year. The global showpiece event will be played in India across October and November, and the hosts are aiming to bag another World Cup after winning it in 1983 and 2011. “As an Indian cricket fan, I would want India to play in the final. It is a big opportunity. We are the host nation and the conditions are in our favour. ''If they (team) do well, we will get another opportunity to lift the World Cup,” Mithali, who was here to witness the Women’s Premier League final, told reporters. Mithali, the highest run-scorer in WODIs with 7805 runs, said women's cricket has a lot of potential to grow in the valley. “For past two to three years, the BCCI has been making lot of efforts to promote the women’s game and women players. ''The WIPL this year has also gone well and it is good for the sports profile. We hope that many players will come up from the state in the next two to three years,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha rated the tournament a very good initiative. “I watched the match. I have said time and again that there is no dearth of talent (in the state). The Jammu and Kashmir Administration is making efforts to help girls progress in every field. ''I am sure that the next phase of development in Jammu and Kashmir will be led by women,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023