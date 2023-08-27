Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin after the eventual rolling re-start with Pierre Gasly third for Alpine as Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate and closest title rival, collected a five-second penalty and dropped to fourth.

Reuters | Zandvoort | Updated: 27-08-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 21:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive Formula One victory on Sunday after winning a chaotic and rain-halted Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row. The home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel's 2013 streak of success and was Red Bull's 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.

The race started dry before sudden rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with another dry period followed by a torrential downpour that brought out red flags on the 65th of 72 laps with cars skidding off. Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin after the eventual rolling re-start with Pierre Gasly third for Alpine as Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate and closest title rival, collected a five-second penalty and dropped to fourth. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

