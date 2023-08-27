Left Menu

Rugby-England name World Cup squad, May and Mitchell make cut

Elliot Daly, Tom Curry, Henry Arundell and George Martin all made the squad but are injury concerns.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England coach Steve Borthwick named his 33-man squad for the World Cup on Sunday, with winger Jonny May coming in for Anthony Watson who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell was also included in the squad, replacing the injured Jack van Poortvliet.

The World Cup runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 23, with England, runners-up in 2019, taking on Argentina in their Pool D opener. They also play Japan, Chile and Samoa. England captain Owen Farrell is suspended for the opening two games after receiving a red card in a warm-up game.

Billy Vunipola, the only specialist number eight in the squad, is also ruled out of the Argentina game after being sent off in the defeat by Ireland. Elliot Daly, Tom Curry, Henry Arundell and George Martin all made the squad but are injury concerns.

England were left in disarray two weeks before the World Cup when they slumped to their first ever defeat by Fiji, losing 30-22 at Twickenham on Saturday. ENGLAND SQUAD

Forwards (19) Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 102 caps) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 3 cap) Ben Earl (Saracens, 18 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 52 caps) Jamie George (Saracens, 79 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 70 caps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 100 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 21 caps) Joe Marler (Harlequins, 82 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps) David Ribbans (Toulon, 8 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 3 caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 63 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 29 caps) Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps)

Jack Walker (Harlequins, 4 caps) Jack Willis (Toulouse, 13 caps)

Backs (14) Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 8 caps)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 90 caps) Elliot Daly (Saracens, 59 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 107 caps) George Ford (Sale Sharks, 85 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 14 caps) Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 21 caps)

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 19 caps) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 73 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 6 caps) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 24 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps) Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 124 caps)

